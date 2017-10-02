Akris's Spring/Summer 2018 collection is a tribute to the designer. It features well-known prints such as the Double Heart, which have been reinterpreted in woven leather and a jacquard knit. Albert Kriemler also drew inspiration from a number of lesser known objects, designs and sketches from Alexander Girard’s oeuvre, providing a new perspective on the elegance and esprit of Girard’s creations. Albert Kriemler adapted the designs in close collaboration with Alexander Girard’s descendants, his grandchildren Kori and Aleishall Girard, who jointly run the Girard Studio today:"We were pleasantly surprised to see the selection of our grandfather’s works that Albert Kriemler chose for this collaboration. He found inspiration from many aspects of our grandfather's career: wooden sculpture, architectural renderings, oil paintings and collage, to name a few. Seeing how Albert has interpreted these designs and adapted them for clothing is exciting for us, as we have always seen the potential for this work to translate very well to fashion. We feel that the final outcome is a beautiful and unique tribute to the work of our Alexander Girard."The designer’s creative estate formed the basis of a major retrospective at the Vitra Design Museum from 12.03.2016 – 22.01.2017. «Alexander Girard. A Designer’s Universe» made a lasting impression on Albert Kriemler.